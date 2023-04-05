HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has identified the body that was found in eastern Harvey County as 38-year-old Sasha Kosminski from Newton.

The HCSO says she had been reported missing by her family in December 2020.

Kosminski’s remains were found late Monday afternoon in a hedge row near East 1st Street and North Rock Road Monday, east of the Newton City-County Airport.

Her identity was confirmed through the examination of dental records, according to the HCSO.

Her cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to call 911.