WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita wants to see the former Central Library brought back to life. The library at 233 S. Main closed in May 2018 so the new Advanced Learning Library could open.

Since then, the building has reopened for temporary events, such as a vaccination clinic or the Operation Holiday collection.

Now, the city is looking for a tenant who will lease the building for three to five years. It began looking for that tenant last spring by issuing a Request for Proposals. On Wednesday, the city announced it is reissuing the RFP with some adjustments.

The new RFP includes allowing potential requesters to ask for financial assistance from the city. The idea came from feedback during the original RFP process. Proposals are due by 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.

The city says several business types have expressed interest, including retail, hospitality, entertainment and education. But the city has not chosen a tenant yet.

A committee of community members and staff from various city departments will evaluate the proposals. The process could take two to three months. Then, the committee will make a recommendation to the City Council.

The RFP says the city “highly” desires non-profit, cultural arts, and public market utilization of the building. However, it will review proposals that offer solutions with a mix of non-profit, private, retail, and other uses.

Some suggested uses for the building include, but are not limited to, “public art/historical displays, public classes in art, theatre, dance, etc., farmer’s market, performance space, meeting/office space, and retail/restaurant space.”

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. It does have some issues that come with being an older building. To get specifics and to read the RFP, click here.

You can also see the document and submit proposals through the City of Wichita’s Vendor Self-Service website. Enter 233364 in the “Number” box and click on “Search.”