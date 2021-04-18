Have you seen it? Kansas girl searching for necklace that holds late father’s ashes

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you seen it? Ahliegha Hoffman, a 10-year-old girl, is desperately searching for a piece of lost jewelry.

“It just means a lot, like more than anything,” she said.

It’s a small silver necklace that carries a big piece of her heart.

“It was in a little heart shaped, and it said ‘Your wings were ready, but my heart was not,'” Hoffman explained.

That heart holds ashes from her late father Sean Hoffman. He passed away in late December.

“Me and my dad really had a really close relationship, and it just means a lot to me that I have something so close to me,” Hoffman said.

Thursday at JAG Gymnastics in Andover was the last place she remembers having it.

“She had just gotten that necklace two weeks ago,” Ahliegha’s mother Tosha Williams said. “She hadn’t taken it off. She doesn’t take it off or anything, except for when she goes to gymnastics practice.”

The gymnastics studio, Andover Police, and hundreds of others are now searching to find it. They are hoping you can help too.

The necklace has three birthstones and the heart urn.

“It had a little angel wing on the side of it, but I took the angel wing off, and I put it on my backpack,” Hoffman explained.

The family is praying the necklace finds its way home.

“It would mean so much to her if she could reunite with it,” Williams said. “Her dad was her best friend.”

“It would be like, such a relief, like, it would mean a lot if you found the necklace,” Hoffman said.

The family is offering a $250 reward for the necklace. If you find it, the family asks that you turn it into Andover Police or JAG Gymnastics.