WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a woman who was last seen about two years ago.

The sheriff’s office says 38-year-old Sarah Marie Pettit was living in the Wichita area when she was last seen in the fall of 2020.

Pettit, who also went by Sarah Marie Hart, frequently traveled between Wichita and Denver.

Pettit is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Sarah Marie Pettit (Photo provided by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Sarah Marie Pettit (Photo provided by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Sarah Marie Pettit (Photo provided by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Pettit’s family and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office want to hear from anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Anyone with information can call Detective Broussard at 316-660-5308 or Detective Guthrie at 316-660-5338. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit an online tip to Crime Stoppers by clicking on this link.