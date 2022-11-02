WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has completed its Environmental Assessment (EA) that was conducted as a part of the U.S. 54/East Kellogg improvement project.

KDOT posted the documentation on its website, and it is hosting a public hearing on Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sunflower Elementary School Gymnasium, 616 E. Douglas in Andover.

Those who attend will have an opportunity to review and comment on the EA. They will also be able to see the updated designs for the proposed improvements.

KDOT staff will be available to answer questions. No formal presentation will be given at the meeting, and attendees are able to come and go as they please.

KDOT’s proposal improves the highway in two phases: from the K96 interchange through 159th St. in Andover and then east of 159th St. to Prairie Creek Rd. in Andover.

Phase one of the project is already fully-funded for construction. Phase two is included in the EA so approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) can be given to move forward when funding is available.

Hard copies of the EA are available at two different locations:

For those who are unable to attend, public hearing materials and an online comment form will be provided on the project website from Nov. 17 to Dec. 2.