BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A hay baler caught fire southeast of Wichita Tuesday night.

According to Butler County Fire District #3, Brush 31, Brush 32, Brush 33 and Tender 32, along with Command 30 responded alongside BCFD #3 responded around 9:20 p.m. to the report of a hay baler on fire in the 16600 block of SW 210th St. in Rose Hill.

Upon arrival, a round baler was found fully engulfed in flames quite a distance off the road in a hay field, BCFD #3 says.

Courtesy: Butler County Fire District #3

Courtesy: Butler County Fire District #3

Courtesy: Butler County Fire District #3

Courtesy: Butler County Fire District #3

Courtesy: Butler County Fire District #3

Courtesy: Butler County Fire District #3

Courtesy: Butler County Fire District #3

Courtesy: Butler County Fire District #3

Courtesy: Butler County Fire District #3

Courtesy: Butler County Fire District #3

“Crews quickly extinguished the baler, but a full round bale was still smoldering inside the baler,” said BCFD #3. “With the assistance of a tractor and log chain, the tailgate of the baler was raised and the smoldering round bale was removed from the baler, unrolled and extinguished.”

K-State Research and Extension says spontaneous combustion hay fires cost farmers thousands of dollars in lost or damaged feed supplies, buildings, and income every year.

The most common cause of hay fires is moisture, according to K-State. Too much moisture can cause bacteria to grow and heat up. When the inner hale fails to cool and stays hot, this is when a fire can happen.

To learn more about the control and prevention of hay fires, click here.