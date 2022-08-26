ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — It took crews from multiple departments in Butler County several hours to bring a field fire under control.

Butler County Fire District #3 says the fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of SW 160th St and Tawakoni Rd., northeast of Rose Hill.

When crews arrived, they found over 40 acres burning, along with a hay baler and 46 bales. The fire had also spread to nearby woods. Because of the terrain and the difficulty in getting to where the fire started, crews from Andover, Douglas, and Augusta were called in to assist.

(Courtesy Butler County Fire District #3)

Crews eventually brought the fire under control. There are no reports of damage to any structures, and no one was hurt.