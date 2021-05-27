Hays body shops busy with calls to fix hail-damaged cars

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Hays body shops were busy on Thursday following a severe weather outbreak.

Along with hail damage to homes, vehicles had cracked windshields and dents.

KSN News talked to one body shop owner who had more than 40 calls for repairs in three hours.

“We knew what we were going to be faced with this morning, and certainly, it’s not going to let up,” said Shelton Renz, Classic Quality Body Shop owner. “I think the last time we saw a storm of this magnitude was 1987, so that kind of dates our business here as well.”

Renz said people who need their cars fixed will need to be patient because of demand.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office also felt the impact of the storm. Sheriff Scott Braun said he and other deputies were out warning residents about the tornado.

Hail-damaged patrol car (Courtesy: Ellis County Sheriff’s Office)

Hail took out four windshields. One broke all the way through, sending shards of glass into the car. He said his deputies are safe, but it was a tough storm to get through.

“It was raining hard and so it was hard to exactly know where those tornadoes were so there is that element of fear for everyone,” he said. “I informed them to try to stay out of those hail storms, but it was just so large we couldn’t get out of the way.”

Sheriff Braun said he has new windshields on the way from a vendor.