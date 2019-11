RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Hays man died after the car he was driving rolled several times. It happened late Tuesday in rural Russell County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver, Dustin Lohrmeyer, entered a ditch and overcorrected. As he tried to regain control, the car slid broadside across both lanes into a ditch. The car went airborne into a field and rolled several times.

Lohrmeyer was ejected. He died at the scene.

