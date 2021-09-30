Hays man dies in shooting that is believed to be ‘accidental’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 57-year-old Hays man died from injuries in a shooting outside a Munjor home.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Lewis Blackburn pounded on a resident’s front door in the 1800 block of Kazan Street, complaining he shot himself in the leg and asked for help.

Law enforcement and EMS personnel performed life-saving measures, including CPR. Blackburn was transported to Hays Medical Center in serious condition, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. It is believed to be accidental.