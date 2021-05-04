Hays police asking for help to locate missing 34-year-old man

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Police Department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that they are asking for the public’s help with locating 34-year-old Derek Legleiter who was last seen in Hays on April 30, 2021.

Legleiter’s height is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is a red-colored 2014 Dodge Ram pickup with a Kansas license plate — 789NYE.

Anyone with information on Legleiter or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1011.