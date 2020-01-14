Hays Police Department prepares for worst-case scenarios

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – With an average of six to eight callouts a year, warrant arrests that turn high risk are something a team has to be prepared for. On Monday, officers battled tough situations in a training simulation.

The Special Situations Response Team in Hays trains each month for the worst-case scenarios.

“We train officers so they can react not only physically, but mentally and emotionally do these extreme situations so when they run into them in real life, they’re a little bit better prepared,” said commander Tim Greenwood.

Officers worked on their tactics during risky arrests.

“We often run into criminals that are violent, are dangerous, or unexpected situations that we need some people to deal with that,” said Greenwood.

While the KHP and the KBI have state teams to handle these tough situations, sometimes it can take up to three hours before they can get to places in western Kansas, like Hays.

“We’ll call for them, but for those first three critical hours, we try to hold down the fort and do what we need to do, whether it’s high-risk warrant service, barricaded subjects, hostage rescue, those intense or unusual situations,” he said.

Which makes training like this vital.

“When we’re called out, we’re needed, so those guys got to be prepared for it,” he said.

