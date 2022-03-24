HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — An infant is in the hospital but alive and well thanks to the actions of a Hays police officer on Wednesday evening.

Hays police say that on March 23, at approximately 7:53 p.m., units were dispatched to a call of an infant not breathing. As they were heading to the scene, they learned that the baby was a four-week-old premature infant.

Sgt. Jason Bonczynski arrived on the scene at approximately 7:56 p.m., just three minutes later.

Immediately, Bonczynski entered the home and found the infant unresponsive and not breathing. He grabbed the child and began giving CPR.

After over two minutes of CPR, the child was breathing on their own. They were transported to Hays Medical Center and later life-watched to Wesley Medical Center.

The family has informed police that the child continues to breathe on their own and is doing much better.