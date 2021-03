JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An 18-year-old Hays man was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. 36 in Jewell County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Gabriel Rupp was on the north shoulder of the highway loading traffic control equipment onto a trailer.

A semi heading westbound failed to stop in time and struck Rupp. He died on the scene.

The semi came to stop in the north ditch.

The driver of the tractor, 55-year-old Rodney Brown, wasn’t injured.