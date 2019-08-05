Hays woman sentenced for mail fraud in dispute over will

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 66-year-old Kansas woman was sentenced today to a year of supervised probation for mail fraud in a scheme to make it appear her employer left her half his estate when he died, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Wanda Oborny, Hays, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. In her plea, she admitted that in 2013 she mailed a fraudulent purported codicil to Kansas banker Earl O. Field’s will to Ft. Hays State University. The document falsely claimed Field had left a fourth of his estate to the university, a fourth to his lawyer and half to Oborny. In fact, Field left the majority of the estate to the university.

In addition, she was ordered to make monthly payments of $100 to Fort Hays State University during her probation.