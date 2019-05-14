Haysville approves agreement with KDHE on groundwater contamination cleanup

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Haysville City Council has voted to approve an agreement with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Via Fone, the owners of a laundromat at 412 W. Grand Avenue, as part of continued remediation efforts related to groundwater contamination due to dry cleaning chemicals.

According to the City of Haysville, the agreement allows the city to purchase the property with funding provided by KDHE. The city reports that the existing building will be demolished and KDHE will then oversee excavating and removing the contaminated soil in the area and replacing it with clean dirt.

The city said it does not know at this time how long the cleanup effort will take.

The KDHE told KSN in April that funding had been allocated for excavating as much soil contamination as possible. They said that engineers would also evaluate the use of other options to clean up any remaining contamination after the evacuation.