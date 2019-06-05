Haysville family warns kids to stay out of Cowskin Creek after witnessing near-drownings Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A Haysville family is warning everyone to stay out of the Cowskin Creek after they say they've witnessed several kids nearly drown in the fast-moving currents made dangerous by all the recent rains.

"I seen kids swimming in the creek and I thought, man the water is really up they shouldn't be in there," said Shane Zimmerman.

"It was really scary," said Bethany.

Scary moments on Memorial Day when Shane Zimmerman's daughter Bethany witnessed a child nearly drown.

"Right before he went under he was saying how he didn't want to die and he was taking breathes for air," said Bethany.

The family says they saw kids swimming in the creek when a strong current sucked one of the kids through the culvert and came out on the other side.

"They're very, very lucky," said Shane. " They must have had a guardian angel looking over them."

"The kid that went under had a cut on his head right here," said Bethany pointing to her forehead. "It look like he got road rash because all his arms and legs were red."

Then a few days later, they say two more kids were swept through the culvert. Both had minor injuries.

The City of Haysville is also warning people not to swim in the creek posting a video on it's Facebook page reminding everyone of the dangers of swimming in rivers, lakes, and streams after the recent flooding. It's also against city ordinance.

The Zimmerman's hope kids will stop risking their lives just to take a swim.

"I don't want to see any kid get hurt," said Shane. "I know my daughter's asked to swim in here before and I tell her no every time."

After seeing the multiple kids almost drown, Bethany says she understands why her parents won't let her swim in the creek.

"I’m for sure never going to ask to swim in there ever again," said Bethany.

The city says if you're caught swimming in any river, lake, or stream where it is prohibited, you could face a fine from $50 up to a $1,000.