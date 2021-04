EDWARDS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man died in a crash west of Lewis late Thursday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Brandon Reese, 31, was driving east on Highway 50 when his pickup left the road. It went into a ditch and rolled several times, throwing Reese from the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate what caused the crash.