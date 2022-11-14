HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville master police officer (MPO) received a life-saving award Monday.

Haysville Police Department Chief Jeff Whitfield presented MPO J.D. Willis with a life-saving award for his quick action at a scene earlier this year that saved a life.

MPO J.D. Willis and victim (Courtesy: City of Haysville Kansas)

According to a post from the City of Haysville Kansas Facebook page, on Friday, May 20, Willis was working the night shift when he was dispatched to assist the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office with a car crash.

Willis would be the first person at the scene.

Once there, the City says he saw that one of the motorcycle passengers had a traumatic amputation of his leg. He immediately applied a tourniquet to the victim’s thigh to stop the critical blood loss.

EMS and hospital staff would later notify the Haysville Police Department that Willis’s actions saved the victim’s life.