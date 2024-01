WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Haysville are investigating after two men were found dead inside a house on Tuesday morning.

A news release says at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Grover St. in Haysville for a welfare check.

Officers arrived and had to force entry into the residence, where they found the two men dead.

An investigation is underway.

KSN will continue to update as more information is made available.