WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Haysville school bus carrying students from around the district was rear-ended on Wednesday morning. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the 8700 block of S. Broadway.

The Haysville district says the bus was full of students from various schools in the district. No students were hurt, and parents were notified. Some came to pick up their kids.

The bus was stopped and picking up students when it was rear-ended by an SUV.