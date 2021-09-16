Haysville school sends cards/gifts to 9-year-old suffering from autoimmune disease

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville school is coming together to support one of their students after he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease.

Noah Blais is a third-grader at Nelson Elementary. He was recently diagnosed with ITP, an autoimmune disease where his antibodies kill the platelets that help people to heal or stop bleeding. If below 10,000 blood platelets, a person with the disease is at high risk for internal bleeding.

When Noah was hospitalized, his platelet count was down to zero.

Aliesha Blais, Noah’s mom explains, “When I took him in I thought it was going to be something as simple as a shot or medicine and he was going to get to come home, and then all of a sudden he was going to have to be hospitalized.”

Once Noah’s classmates heard the news, they immediately began to help.

Kim Stiffler, Noah’s teacher said, “It just made his whole life, just to know that many people thought about him.”

On Thursday, Nelson Elementary delivered more cards and gifts to Noah, and while they were delivering, Noah’s mom shared some good news, “We’re officially over 10,000, so we’re no longer high risk for internal bleeding.”

This news means Noah will once again be able to go to school with his friends.

“I’m thankful for all of the things I got,” Noah tells us. “I really am thankful.”