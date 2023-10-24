HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Haysville district said a student brought a gun into school on Tuesday.

Campus High School administration was made aware that a student brought a gun into the building. The Haysville Police Department was notified, and the building was placed on a “hold” mode. The hallways were cleared, and students were told to stay in the classroom.

School administrators located the student, and a gun was confiscated by Haysville police. The district said that no threats were made toward other staff and students.

The investigation into the incident continues.