Haysville woman accused of fatally shooting lover appears in court

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who allegedly fatally shot a man she was in a relationship with is expected to make her first appearance Friday afternoon in Sedgwick County Court.

Stacey Peters, of Haysville, was arrested after a fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man early Tuesday morning near 31st Street South and Hillside.

The man died at the scene from injuries sustained from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the 45-yeard-old Peters and the man were in a relationship. While at the location, Peters allegedly fired a handgun at him. The gun was recovered during the investigation.