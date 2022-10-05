WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County will be offering two opportunities to safely dispose of household hazardous waste free of charge.

Hazardous wastes should never be poured down the drain or tossed in the trash headed for the landfill. It includes items like paint, aerosols, batteries, used motor fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaners, and fluorescent light bulbs.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will collect household hazardous waste at Spirit AeroSystems, at K-15 and MacArthur St., Parking Lot P. The following Saturday, Oct. 15, waste will be collected at the Park City Library, located at 2107 E. 61st Street N.

The collection sites will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be accepting household waste only. They will not take business waste, tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, empty containers, and controlled substances like expired prescription drugs.

Anyone with questions about the collection and what is accepted should contact the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 316-660-7464 or visit their website.