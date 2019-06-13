Hazardous waste remote collection this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Remote Collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 15 at Haysville City Hall Parking Lot, 200 W. Grand in Haysville.

This event is free to all Sedgwick County Households.

Please bring: paint, batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, household cleaners, fertilizers, pesticides, solvents, pool chemicals, and fluorescent lights.

Please do not bring: waste generated by business or industries, tires, electronics, televisions, explosives, ammunition, radioactive material, biologically active substances, and empty containers.