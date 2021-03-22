White powdery substance found on envelope prompts hazmat call at Sedgwick County Courthouse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities responded to the Sedgwick County Courthouse on Monday afternoon after a powdery white substance was found on an envelope while mail was being processed.

KSN News is told that operations were suspended in several areas of the courthouse.

“They immediately locked down the building and called our hazmat folks,” said Commissioner Jim Howell. “They know what the chemical is. It is not something like anthrax, but it is still a very serious chemical. They don’t want it to get in any ventilation system and harm someone here in the building.”

