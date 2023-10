WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is working on a hazmat situation in the 1800 block of W. 2nd Street at Apex Engineering International.

Officials say it is not a spill, but someone put the wrong chemical in a tank. The building has been evacuated, and some streets near are closed.

No employees were injured.

Look for more information on this story throughout the day on KSN.com.