Hazmat training happening near downtown Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Prepare, train and practice — those are the keys to keeping Sedgwick County safe.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will conduct a full-scale training exercise near 13th and Broadway from 8-11 a.m.

Today’s training will simulate a hazardous chemical spill.

Sedgwick County Fire District, EMS, Wichita Police Department and Wichita Fire Department will also participate in the exercise.

It will give all agencies a chance to work together to find out what needs to be improved.

“More importantly, to make sure the capabilities and the response and coordination and collaboration between all the agencies and organizations are working functionally well,” explained David Baker, emergency management planner.

The training focuses on decision-making, response times, coordination, and public warning and information.

County officials are warning the public that there will be several emergency vehicles in the area and to be mindful of increased traffic.