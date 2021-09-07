‘He could light up a room,’ wife of Old Town shooting victim releases statement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Preston Spencer, the victim in an Old Town bar shooting early Tuesday, is being remembered.

Twelve Restaurant & Bar posted that they lost a valued employee and beloved friend and are planning a memorial and benefit for the family soon.

Preston’s wife, Kendra Spencer, also released a statement saying, “her husband could light up a room just by walking in and saying hello.”

She went onto say he would take care of his family before himself every single day.

“Preston was one of the greatest gifts I was blessed to have, and he gave me two beautiful children to share this life with. There is nothing that can bring him back, but he will live on in the legacy that he leaves behind,” said Kendra added. “Our family and friends, and the Wichita community will always remember all the laughs and joy Preston brought into our lives on this side of Heaven. We all gained an angel to watch over us.”

A friend of Preston Spencer has set up a GoFundMe to help Spencer’s family with costs. Click here for the link.