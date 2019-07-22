‘He had his own legacy’: Family remember Chuck Giles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – He was shot and killed outside his home on Friday now friends of a popular Wichita restaurant owner are in mourning.

Connie Schrader says her boyfriend, Chuck Giles, built Neighbors Restaurant into the success it is today. She never thought Friday afternoon would be the last time she would talk to him.

“He’s just going to be, a part of me, my heart has been killed, I feel like I’ve been stabbed,” said Connie Schrader, Chuck’s girlfriend.

He’s the familiar face at Neighbors Restaurant and family man. He’s 55-year-old Chuck Giles, a man loved ones say, is already deeply missed.

“Chuck, he had his own legacy,” said Schrader.

Chuck’s girlfriend Connie Schrader says customers loved his good cooking.

“He was known for his fried chicken, it was very good,” said Schrader.

And enjoyed watching Kansas sports on the big screen with a dedicated fan.

“Chuck was an avid Kansas City Royals, Kansas City, KU,” said Schrader.

You can see his character reflected on the walls of the place, a place that will forever be different.

“He did his normal routine and when he came home, that was the end of it,” said Schrader.

Connie says she was home sleeping Friday night when she thought she heard Chuck tapping on a window to let him inside. It was gunshots, and police say Chuck was found with multiple wounds in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

“Never ever dreamed this would happen, ever,” said Schrader.

If you drive by his restaurant, a closed sign sticks to the door. But Connie says, Chuck would want the business, to go on, and so it will, in time.

“Please be patient guys, we will be back,” said Schrader.

Connie asks if you have any information as to what happened, to please contact police.

This Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m., they will hold an open house at the restaurant in honor of Chuck, and all are welcome.