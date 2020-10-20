‘He is ready to go back’: Officer shot in Lyons making recovery alongside wife in hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three days after he was shot in the line of duty, a Lyons police officer making a shocking recovery.

“He is alive,” says Cami Ryan.

Sgt. Cory Ryan, a Lyons police officer since 2012, took three bullets responding to a 911 call including one in the face.

Sgt. Cory Ryan and his wife Cami

“Literally millimeters of difference and we would be having a very different conversation right now,” said Ryan’s wife.

Moments before a flood of armored vehicles, sharpshooters, and EMS arrived on the scene, Ryan was dragged from the danger by someone nearby and rushed to the hospital where he has been defying the odds ever since.

“They have used words like impressive and miracle, and they are just shocked at how well he is recuperating in just a short amount of time,” Ryan said.

With his wife, Cami, by his side the two push through each day together tirelessly.

“I can not sleep, eating is difficult, even talking about it is still it is a lot,” she said.

The two hoping to get back to a life of normalcy.

“He is ready to go back,” Ryan said.

They look forward to going back to a Lyons community soon which has been more like a family to them.

“As I said, everywhere I turn, I have more support than I could ever think that I would have,” explained Ryan. “People are reaching out from all over the state to make sure he is okay.”

Together, the two plan to beat the odds. His wife says resiliency is nothing new when it comes to her husband.

“That is the person that he is,” she said. “That is absolutely the person that he is.”

The Ryan family wants to thank the community for all of the support. Cami even says that while she has been down here an anonymous person has paid for her to be in a hotel near the hospital so she can be there quickly and often.

