He never thought doing the right thing would go so wrong

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Lowe’s employee says he was fired after preventing an auto theft suspect from getting away in the parking lot. He’s now worried he won’t find a job before the holidays.

John Davis says he never thought doing what he believed to be the right thing would go so wrong. Now, his family of three is left without a steady income.

Davis stopped a man accused of stealing store items from the Lowe’s store before getting away. Unfortunately, weeks later the company called him notifying him that he was fired because employees are not supposed to confront shoplifters.

Ross Hollander labor attorney lawyer says, “Even if he is going outside and even if you’re on your so-called own time, doesn’t mean he is no longer an employee.”

Adding, “Although most people would applaud what he did try to help somebody or at least prevent something from happening.”

Davis told KSN News although he doesn’t regret what he did since the safety of the public should always be put first, it is disappointing knowing something like this happened so close to the holidays.

