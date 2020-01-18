‘He was my dad’: Car show brings back fond memories for one man and his grandfather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Every car at the Century II car show has some kind of unique history or story of the miles put on them.

But it isn’t always about the car or the person behind the wheel. It is about longtime fans like Mike Atlee.

“It is a lot more modern now,” says Atlee. “A lot of lights and different things like that, but is still cool.”

Atlee has been coming to this specific show for decades.

“It is nostalgic,” he says.

There is no doubt there are plenty of sweet rides to go around at the show. The cars turn back the pages of time.

“I was probably 10 when we first started coming to this,” he says.

Atlee’s trip down memory lane is different.

“I liked looking at hot rods, and he came and brought me because it was something that I wanted to do,” Atlee explains.

It reminds him of the man who first brought him.

“He was my dad.”

Atlee is talking about his grandfather.

“Circumstances happen and dad took off and left my mom with me and my little brother, so he just stepped in,” Atlee remembers.

He comes to the show every year to see old friends and new cars.

“We have been doing this for a long time,” he says.

It helps keep the memory of his grandfather alive.

“he was a good dude, man,” Atlee says. “I never had a dad, so he was my dad. It just brings back good memories and that is why we are here to look at the cars.”

Atlee says his grandfather also taught him how to drive in a 1964 Chevy truck when he was just 12 years old.

