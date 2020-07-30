“He was such a caring soul”: Family speaks out about tragic incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Wichita police have made an arrest in the killing of an auto shop employee. 40-year-old nick blue was found dead Sunday night at an auto-zone. Hours later, police released this surveillance picture of the suspect. Today, police announced they arrested 18-year-old Lamontae Lucas on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Family members told KSN News this afternoon. They did not want to discuss the arrest, but they did talk about Nick Blue, and how he was a caring soul. They say Blue was considered the funny one in high school. He was very smart and a hard worker. Which is why they couldn’t believe something like this would happen to him.

“Of all the people for it to happen to Nick, nobody deserves a violent interaction like that but for it to happen to him is just so shocking,” said Brent Foster, Nick’s dad.

” Nick was one of those rare people I believe that was an extreme giver not of anything tangible but giver of like love and joy,” said Darek Foster, Nick’s uncle.

” I would say one of the best characteristics nick had that I admired about him is that nick was himself. He never tried to fit in a group or in a crowded,” said Tyrice Lollis, Nick’s friend.

Police say it was thanks to a strong community response after the shooting that helped them identify the suspect and make the arrest.

