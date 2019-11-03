Head on collision kills woman in northeast Kansas

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Belvue woman had died after a two-vehicle head on collision in Pottawatomie County.

The crash occurred near milepost 342.3 on US-HWY 24 at 7:20 a.m. November 1.

Kansas Highway Patrol says that a truck driven by Joseph McIntyre, 19-years-old of St. Marys Kan., was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of US-HWY 24 for an unknown reason.

McIntyre’s vehicle struck 54-year-old Kathleen Cummings of Belvue, Kan., head on in the eastbound lane.

Cummings succumbed to fatal injuries from the accident. Her next of kin was notified by KHP.

