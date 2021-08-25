Headed north on I-135? Get ready for a detour

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers who are headed northbound on I-135 by Hartman Arena and Crosswinds Casino may have to take a slight detour, depending on the time of day.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says workers need to repair the bridge at 77th Street North. The work is expected to start Thursday, Aug. 26, and last for nine days. Workers should finish it on or before September 3.

Because of the work, KDOT is closing the northbound lanes under 77th Street every day from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Signs will reroute drivers onto the exit ramp at 77th Street, then down the entrance ramp back to I-135. Northbound traffic will not have access to 77th Street during the closure.

Speed in the construction zone will be reduced to 30 mph. Expect congestion and delays during the hours the road is closed.

The bridge repairs will also affect drivers on 77th Street around I-135. The street will be closed from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. each of the nine days. Also, drivers headed west on 77th Street will not be able to use the northbound I-135 entrance ramp from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Park City and the Park City Police Department posted messages on Facebook warning residents about the closure. They say that to access businesses west of I-135, drivers will need to use the southbound I-135 exit at 77th Street or from Broadway. Access to businesses east of I-135 will be from Hydraulic Avenue.

The city says a driver with an oversized load hit the bridge in late July, which is why the repairs are needed. The work includes heat straightening of a steel bridge beam.