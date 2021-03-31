Health alert: Reno County sees 28 overdoses in March, two of which were fatal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County has seen an increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses. The county said on Wednesday that three occurred in a 24-hour period.

So far this month, the county reports 28 overdoses, two of which were fatal

The county said the rapid increase likely involves synthetic opioids with illicitly manufactured Fentanyl. It is also suspected to be mixed in other substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and fake pills made to look like Oxycontin.

The Reno County Health Department has been tracking data of suspected overdoses since October 1 which can be found on the dashboard here. The department said there have been 134 overdoses, seven that were fatal since October.

The Reno Recovery Collaborative has a coalition focused on work to prevent, educate, and support citizens of our community who have a substance misuse disease or are family members.