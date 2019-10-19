Health event for Wichita locals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An annual event that started over a cup of coffee or “Café Con Leche” as Marcela Cousens, the co-founder, likes to say, is happening Saturday, from 8 a.m to 1 pm. at Wichita North High School.

The event promotes health awareness as well as encourages people to keep up to date with their health screenings.

It started as an event for breast cancer awareness, but it’s become much more than that when Cousens started seeing an increase of interest in the community.

“We were about 10 women that attended. We invited a doctor to come in and talk about the importance of self-breast exams and just being aware of your body,” says Marcela Cousens, chair of Cafe Con Leche.

Here is our event information. A huge thank you to our sponsors this year! Aquí está nuestra información sobre el evento. ¡Muchas gracias a nuestros patrocinadores este año! #CafeConLecheICT Posted by Café con Leche, Annual Screening Health Fair on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Awareness that Marcela has been sharing with the Wichita community for more than 20 years, expanding their services to more than just mammograms.

“The major health care services that we provide are flu shots, that’s one of the biggest ones every year, of course, also the breast cancer screenings,” said Claudius Ciecko, volunteer coordinator. “We’ve also had vision screenings, as well as dental screenings, and different kinds of blood tests, for example, blood glucose.”

And by word of mouth Café Con Leche has seen an increase of volunteers and community participation. That’s how Shannon Rebolledo a committee member of Café Con Leche began volunteering at these events.

“One of the cool things about Café, that I found, is that people experience the event and then they tell someone about it that they know and they’re like “oh, this person should totally come to café,” said Rebolledo.

Rebolledo says she has been working with Café Con Leche for 12 years.

For more information about the event visit their Facebook page Cafe Con Leche.

