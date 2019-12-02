Health officials remind parents to wash child’s winter wear and school supplies

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The sounds of sniffing, sneezing, and coughing is beginning to pick up, especially in schools.

“One kid could turn to two kids, which could turn into three kids, just rippling from there,” said Natalie Konrade, Jennie Wilson Elementary. “I’m starting to see the time of the year where lots of kids are starting to get sick, just all around not feeling very good.”

Health officials said it spreads quickly in a classroom.

“Kids with runny noses wipe it with their sleeve, and then they share their hands with everybody else or on their desk,” said St. Catherines Hospital Infection Protection Manager Cecilia Sherraden.

With the holiday breaks coming up, health officials said it is a great time to wash everything up.

They are asking parents to grab the weather gear, lunch boxes, backpacks, and other school supplies and throw them in the wash, while their kids are home.

“Wash them before they go back to school, even if you do it once a week, it would help to get the bugs out of it,” said Sherraden.

She said with family visiting from out of town, it can also bring back new bugs into the school, so it’s important to get everything washed.

They also warn those with a temperature to stay home and that it isn’t too late to get a flu shot.

This is all with the hope that teachers and students stay healthy this sickness season.

“I hope that everybody stays healthy and that I stay healthy and do all we can to keep everybody healthy,” said Konrade.

