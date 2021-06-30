Healy garbage truck forced to dump its trash load due to firework fire

HEALY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lane County Fire Department battled a firework fire.
At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, the department was dispatched in Healy to a sanitation truck that had to dump a load of trash due to a fire.
Through the investigation, the county says it appears that smoldering fireworks had been disposed of and caused the other trash in the truck to catch fire.
Steps to fireworks disposal
- Soak. Completely submerge fireworks in a bucket of water. Allow to soak overnight.
- Wrap. Double wrap soaked fireworks in plastic wrap or plastic bags so they do not dry out.
- Dispose. Place wrapped bags in regular household garbage and take to your local solid waste facility.