Healy garbage truck forced to dump its trash load due to firework fire

HEALY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lane County Fire Department battled a firework fire.

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, the department was dispatched in Healy to a sanitation truck that had to dump a load of trash due to a fire.

Through the investigation, the county says it appears that smoldering fireworks had been disposed of and caused the other trash in the truck to catch fire.

Steps to fireworks disposal