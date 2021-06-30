Healy garbage truck forced to dump its trash load due to firework fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HEALY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lane County Fire Department battled a firework fire.

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, the department was dispatched in Healy to a sanitation truck that had to dump a load of trash due to a fire.

Through the investigation, the county says it appears that smoldering fireworks had been disposed of and caused the other trash in the truck to catch fire.

Steps to fireworks disposal

  1. Soak. Completely submerge fireworks in a bucket of water. Allow to soak overnight.
  2. Wrap. Double wrap soaked fireworks in plastic wrap or plastic bags so they do not dry out.
  3. Dispose. Place wrapped bags in regular household garbage and take to your local solid waste facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories