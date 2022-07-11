WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – September is when a judge will decide if a teen accused of a deadly shooting at Wichita’s Towne East Square back in March will be charged as an adult.

A judge ruled Monday that the suspect would remain in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police took the teen into custody following the shooting death of 14-year-old Trenjvious Hutton.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office planned to charge the teen with first-degree murder as an adult.

Defense attorneys said they needed more time to evaluate the accused teen’s competency. The hearing is set for September 6.

KSN News does not name juveniles in cases unless they are charged as an adult.