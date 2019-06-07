Heart condition survivor dancing through life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Wichita couple knew their unborn daughter’s heart was enlarged, but they didn’t know exactly what they were dealing with until she was born.

Zoe Corrigan said while discussing her heart case, doctors put two and two together that the phenomenon that was going on with her heart was Water Hammer Pulse, also known as Corrigan’s Pulse.

The condition was discovered by Zoe’s distant relative, Sir Dominic John Corrigan in Ireland in the 1800s.

Zoe’s talent is truly music to the ears of proud parents Brian and Debi.

“She has come so far from this little tiny baby,” Zoe’s Mother Debi Corrigan said.

Zoe’s start in this world was rough.

“Zoe is truly a miracle survivor, her chances of survival were very, very low when I was pregnant with her, because we didn’t know what the outcome was going to be,” Debi said.

The Corrigan’s once tiny infant would go on to beat the odds.

She survived three days before she underwent open heart surgery and at the time her heart was the size of her father’s thumb.

Within just a few years though, Zoe was dancing through life.

Zoe doing what she loves on stage.

“It is has been something that my cardiologists have always encouraged me to do, because it combines enough aerobic activity that I am getting the exercise I need, but also, the passion of music combined with that too is kind of the perfect combination,” Zoe said.

That combo has been a part of her life since she was just 3-years-old, and after recently finishing high school on a high note, she is preparing to take her talents to Georgetown in the fall.

“I am really excited to just explore different options and opportunities, extracurriculry and academically, so really excited,” Zoe said. “It is going to be a big lifestyle change.”

As Brian and Debi prepare to watch their daughter spread her wings, they are making plans for the American Heart Association Heart Walk and F.A.S.T. 5K, where they hope to encourage other parents to keep the faith.

“We are just very grateful and very blessed,” Debi said.

Zoe says she will walk for continued research, to support survivors of the future.

“To give back to something that has contributed to my survival and life every single day,” Zoe said.

Zoe has not only survived, but continues to thrive.

