‘Heartbreaking to see abuse like this’: Kansas Humane Society caring for injured dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone found an abused and injured dog Wednesday and took it to Wichita Animal Services. The dog’s mouth had been tied shut, causing a very deep cut around her mouth.

The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) calls it a severe case of animal abuse and is making sure the dog is getting medical care. The dog is currently in an emergency foster home.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking to see abuse like this, especially when the dog is still incredibly friendly and loving despite the horrors she has been through,” the KHS said in a Facebook post.

KSN reached out to the Wichita Police Department to get an update on the investigation. We have not heard back yet.

The KHS said the dog is getting pain medication, antibiotics and is with a loving home.

“Our vets will continue to evaluate her progress to see if more aggressive treatment may be needed,” the KHS said.

The KHS is asking for donations to its Emergency Medical Fund to help with this case and with other pets that arrive in need of medical care.

If you suspect animal abuse, please get in touch with animal control. In Wichita, that number is 316-350-3360.

Before visiting the KHS Facebook page to see more pictures of the dog, we warn you that it includes very graphic photos of the injured dog. Proceed with caution.