BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Friends of Chad Penner, the victim of the Cottonwood Complex Fire, are still in disbelief over his death.

“To me, it just doesn’t feel real. It feels like this [is] all just a joke and that he’s still with us,” explained family friend Kirsten Dold.

Amber Rimbey was Penner’s roommate and close friend. Rimbey says many are hurting over the loss of their friend.

“He didn’t deserve that because he finally did get his second chance,” said Rimbey. “It just hurts my heart.”

Rimbey said she feels awful about his death, “He was a good person. He would do anything for anybody. I mean, he was trying to save my dogs. It sucks.”

Dold says right now they’re just focused on being there for Penner’s daughter Kaydence.

“She actually lost her brother a couple of years ago,” Dold added. “I can’t imagine losing two people that close to her in a matter of two or three years.”

Rimbey explained that Penner was a skilled carpenter and gifted her several finished pieces. Many of those pieces were lost in the fire as well.

“Somebody that is very important to me and someone who built me a lot of things, and it’s all gone. I can’t replace that. Those are unreplaceable. Just like he is unreplaceable.”