Heat and humidity: How Kansans are preparing and bracing for summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is heating up. As we enter the hot summer days, health officials are urging Kansans to take precautions.

If you went over to Riverside park Thursday, the temperatures were high, as were the spirits. “It’s hot and humid, but we’re enjoying the weather and the kids are having fun,” said Renee Davidson, a Wichita mom.

Dozens of parents and their kids spent their day at the park and splash pad. While you’re out and about, Davidson said it’s important to keep a few things in mind.

“Make sure you get them before you leave, make sure they’re all buckled up for safety, and make sure you don’t leave them in a hot car,” said Davidson.

“At 95-degrees, within 10 minutes the temperature inside a vehicle can easily get to 130-degrees or higher and small children are not able to regulate their body as adults do,” said Shawn Steward, an AAA representative.

In 2019, 53 children died nationwide after being left in a hot car. While 2020 had 25 deaths, Steward said he expects that was just because fewer people were traveling.

“Last year was obviously different because of COVID, fewer people driving, fewer people being in their vehicle, so we think that was an anomaly,” he said.

The hope is no kids will be left behind so the hot summer days will be memorable for the right reasons.

If you went across downtown, that’s where you’d find Arturo Ray, the owner of U Hungry Truck. It was parked outside City Hall. When it comes to that hot and humid weather, the food isn’t the only thing cooking.

“We got the air conditioning going on right now and it’s like two kids in the window with a fan and we still can’t feel it and we’re doing the best we can in the heat,” said Ray.

The same thing goes for people walking Downtown. Wichitans said sweating is one thing many had in common, but so was the need for water.

When days get this hot, Victoria Chandler, from Ascension Via Christi, urges Kansans to grab water to avoid heat exhaustion. “One of the signs of heat exhaustion is just fatigue, stomach cramps, not feeling good — so when that does happen let somebody know, take a break, drink water, go inside and get cooled down,” she said.

Chandler said even if you don’t think you need to drink more water, you should probably drink more water.

While this summer heat is just the beginning, it’s something to prepare for. “As the days come along, we’ll take it one day at a time,” said Ray.