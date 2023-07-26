WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sweltering heat in Wichita has been affecting a lot in Wichita, including air conditioning units in homes.

Michael McDowell with Dan’s Heating and Cooling in Wichita said they are getting around 150 calls per day. Many times, proper maintenance can keep your air conditioning running smoothly through the summer.

“Biggest problem people have every summer is just a lack of maintenance on your system,” McDowell said. “Not changing your filter is a huge issue.”

McDowell also said he’s seeing people choosing to do smaller repairs because they’re not able to afford an air conditioning unit replacement.

“A lot more band-aiding things to try to help things kind of get through the summer see if they can make it one more year,” McDowell said.

McDowell said the best thing to do is invest in the maintenance, adding, “There’s no such thing as just holding your breath and hoping that it works.”