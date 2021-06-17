Heat Wave: How animals are kept cool at Sedgwick County Zoo

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – High temperatures in Sedgwick County are not keeping visitors away from the Sedgwick County Zoo.

One guest visiting the zoo said the triple-digit numbers have nothing on him. He said all he wants to do is ‘get to see and interact with animals.’

“It feels like 1,000 degrees,” said Ryker Ligisse, who visited the zoo Thursday.

Ligisse said every time his family visits Wichita, no matter how hot it is, they have to come to the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The exhibits are designed to keep the animals cool as temperatures rise.

“Most of our animals, but not all of our animals, have access to indoor exhibits. So, if it gets too hot for them during the day and they can’t take it, they can always go inside,” said Joseph Pepoon, the public relations assistant for the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Some exhibits, like the Red Panda’s, have logs with water and AC.

Robby, a red panda, was seen hanging out on a rock in the shade, seemingly to be doing alright according to Pepoon.

Zookeepers also make sure to check up on animals throughout the day.

Hoping to help keep guests cool throughout the rest of the summer, boat tours are expected to start in the next few weeks.