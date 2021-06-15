Heatwave could severely impact cattle and farms if it continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With temperatures nearing triple digits in multiple parts of our area, cattle and farms could be impacted by this extreme heat.

Chris Locke, a Butler County rancher says, “We’ll get through the year, but the grass won’t grow as it has been with the moisture we’ve had — hopefully that won’t happen.”

“When it’s cool, the cattle want to eat more, then when it’s hot they don’t,” said another Butler County farmer and rancher, Dean Good. “Then you have to back the feed down — you don’t want to feed them too much but make sure you don’t feed them too little.”

The heat also forces the ranchers to transport the cattle during the early morning, when the temperature is coolest.

“We try to not handle the cattle much past noon the best we can,” explained Locke. “It’s hard on them.”

For farmers, they haven’t felt the direct impact from this heat on their crops, so far.

“The heat really hasn’t affected us too much yet,” added Good. “Just because of the moisture we have in the soil.”

Good says he is optimistic for what the rest of this year holds, but if these high temps continue for the next couple of weeks, many kinds of crops will be impacted by the heat.