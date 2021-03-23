Chase in west Wichita ends with injury and arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County deputies were reportedly pursuing a chase near 37th and Ridge Tuesday evening and ended at 8700 block of Northridge Court. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were out on a call north of K96 and Ridge Road, as they were checking on a runaway. Deputies received information that the runaway maybe at a house they were walking up to — that’s when two occupants of a green Volkswagen Bug jumped in the vehicle, and threw the vehicle in reverse and ignore the commands of deputies to stop. They almost ran over the deputies and another local law enforcement officer who was present at the scene.

Deputies attempted to stop the Volkswagen Bug, and a pursuit ensued which lasted approximately 12 minutes. The pursuit went down Ridge Road and driving through Reflection Ridge Golf Course across the golf course, doing some damage on the golf course. The Volkswagon Bug eventually ended up in a residential area where it tried to cut between two houses causing some damage to a house and then hitting a tree which disabled the vehicle.









Deputies said a female passenger, who is approximately 33 years old, suffered a broken leg from the impact. The driver, a 39-year old white male who had multiple warrants out for his arrest as well as numerous felony counts, was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.